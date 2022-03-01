A Moment for Courage and Unity (audio)
The battle of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his fellow Ukrainians is motivating the global determination to stop Vladimir Putin's violent imperialism
Dear Friends,
As a miles-long Russian convoy of armored vehicles, weapons and troops heads to Kyiv, likely leading to a terrible escalation of the conflict in Ukraine’s capital city, I thought it necessary to pause and acknowledge the courage and improbable story of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Amid the horror and bloodshed, I suspect that his role in i…