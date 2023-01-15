A Love Letter to America's Diversity (audio)

Episode details
4 comments
Dear Friend,
After a week of grim news as a result of a new Republican House majority bent on exploiting grievance and acting with vengeance, I hope you find it nourishing to remember the way in which new Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke about the gift that is American diversity. While the short run may be full of distraction, chaos and f…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to America, America to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.