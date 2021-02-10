America, America
The Friends We Need
Liz Cheney is the Person of the Week 🏆
Steven Beschloss
9 hr ago
The Toxic Blight of Fox News
Thinking behind the tweets
Steven Beschloss
May 12
The Upside-Down World
Republicans are proving they are little more than the Trump Party
Steven Beschloss
May 10
How Can We Make Things Better?
Despite the struggles of these last years, despite the ongoing challenges to secure our democracy and achieve justice, I remain convinced that w…
Steven Beschloss
May 8
"Battling for the Future of Our Democracy"
Expert Talks with national security expert Frank Figliuzzi
Steven Beschloss
May 7
The Insurrection is Far from Over
Thinking behind the tweets
Steven Beschloss
May 5
When They Call Biden Boring
As if the nation is not in need of reliable adult behavior
Steven Beschloss
May 3
Finding Inspiration: What Do You Love About America?
I’ve lived in a lot of places in America and beyond—one of the fringe benefits of a restless spirit and a chosen profession that’s allowed me to…
Steven Beschloss
May 1
The Remarkable Reframing
The Word of the Week is Jobs 🏆
Steven Beschloss
Apr 30
We Can’t Take the New Normal for Granted
Thinking behind the tweets
Steven Beschloss
Apr 28
The Old Guy’s Taking His Shot
Joe Biden is making people rethink their assumptions — about him and age
Steven Beschloss
Apr 26
What You May Have Missed
A recap of the week's posts
Steven Beschloss
Apr 25
